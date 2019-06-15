|
Thomas Gordon Stevens
Salisbury - Thomas Gordon Stevens, 83, of Salisbury died on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at his home. Born on September 23, 1935 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late William Daniel and Sadie Shockley Stevens.
Tom served on the USS Regulus as a Fire Control Technician in the US Navy from 1952 -1956. He retired after 30 years of service from the Maryland State Highway Administration where he worked as a construction inspector.
Mr. Stevens is survived by his wife of 22 years, Linda Stevens and daughter, Lisa Stevens of Sarasota, FL.
A graveside service with military honors will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury. Rev. Glenn Evans will officiate.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times on June 15, 2019