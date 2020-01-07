|
Thomas H. Mooney
Mardela Springs - Thomas H. Mooney, 82, of Mardela Springs, MD passed away on January 4, 2019 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake. He was born on Mach 6, 1937 in Brooklyn Park, MD.
Mr. Mooney was a member of the Lions Club and previously of the Knights of Columbus, AFSCME and the American Legion.
Thomas is survived by his wife Therese M. Mooney, his two sons, Shawn T. Mooney and his wife, Debrah of Mardela Springs, MD and James B. Mooney of Windermere, FL; two grandchildren, Brittany Davis and Shanon Davis, 4 great grandchildren; his siblings, Patrick Mooney, Marie Collins and 6 nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2019 at 8:30 am at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church. There will be a visitation on Saturday, January 11, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Holloway Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Warriors Standing Strong, PO Box 515, Hurlock, MD 21643 or St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 535 Riverside Dr., Salisbury, MD 21801.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804.
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020