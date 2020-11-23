1/1
Thomas Holochwost
Thomas Holochwost

Salisbury - Thomas Holochwost, 78, of Salisbury and formerly of Crisfield, died Saturday, November 21, 2020 at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional.

Born in Lindenhurst, New York on March 22, 1942, he was a son of the late Joseph and Betty Neale Holochwost.

He was a 30 year United States Navy Retiree Chief Signalman.

Affectionately known as "The Chief", he was a life member of the American Legion and was very active in the OC and Eastern Shore Jeep Clubs. He loved going to casinos, fishing, and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Lynne Lankford Holochwost of Salisbury; children, Thomas Holochwost and Melissa Esley-Collins; brothers and sisters, Joseph Holochwost/Darrie of Corum, NY, George Holochwost/Judy of Tyaskin, John Holochwost/Anita of Hackettstown, NJ, Bette Holochwost/Neal Helman of Columbia, SC, and Dawn Cuff/Bobby of Salisbury; mother-in-law, Lorraine Lankford of Crisfield; brother-in-law, Jimmy Lankford/Debbie of Crisfield; sisters-in-law, Judy Landon/Edwin and Cindy Abbott/Arthur all of Crisfield; 5 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two children, Timothy Holochwost and LaGina Lynne Robellard.

Funeral services officiated by Rev. Bob Daniels will be Friday, November 27, 2020 at 1 PM at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home where a viewing will be one hour prior. Interment with military honors will follow in Sunnyridge Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Wounded Warrior Project.

Arrangements are in the care of Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home in Crisfield, MD. To send condolences, please visit www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com




Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home - Crisfield
306 W. Main St.
Crisfield, MD 21817
410-968-0707
