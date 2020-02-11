|
|
Thomas Johnson Hayman
Salisbury - Thomas Johnson Hayman, 87, of Salisbury, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Coastal Hospice At The Lake. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Albin A. Hayman and Anna Larmore Hayman.
Thomas was a US Army Korean War Veteran and a member of the Wicomico Presbyterian Church. He was a longtime owner and pharmacist in Salisbury working at the former Medical Center Pharmacy. He enjoyed golfing, reading, gardening, and traveling with his wife to their second home in Naples, FL. He was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather.
Thomas is survived by his loving wife of over 53 years, Anne Louise Trussler Hayman; a son, Christopher Glenn Hayman (Jennifer) of Redondo Beach, CA; a daughter, Jane Louise Banister (John) of Ashburn, VA; three grandchildren, Emma Jane Banister, Jack Thomas Banister, and Zander Reed Hayman; a sister in law, Audrey Hayman of Salisbury; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two brothers, Charles and Howard Hayman.
A Celebration of His Life with military honors will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Wicomico Presbyterian Church, 129 Broad St., Salisbury, MD, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Officiating will be Rev. Dr. Maggie K. Gillespie.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Wicomico Presbyterian Church.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020