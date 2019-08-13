|
|
Thomas Lee Bennett
Great Cacaphon, WV - Thomas Lee Bennett, 75, died at his home in Great Cacaphon, West Virginia, on August 5th.
He was a member of the Wicomico Senior High Class of 1962. He later graduated from the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy and was an active pharmacist until his death. He is survived by his wife, Amy Arbaugh and a stepson, Senior Airman Tyler Arbaugh and his wife Lizzie.
He was the son of the late Charles W. and Isabelle Johnson Bennett, who lived at 809 Camden Ave for 57 years. He is also survived by two sons from his marriage to Donna Lee Thomas; Christopher Charles, his wife, Becky, and son, Dylan Zachery, of Glen Burnie, MD; and, Nicholas Derreck, his wife, Bethany, and sons Derreck Scott, and Connor Lee, of Brooklyn, MD. His brother, C. William Bennett, III, and his wife, Kathleen, live in Lutherville, MD. A Memorial Service was held on Saturday, August 10th at the Helsley-Johnson Funeral Home in Berkley Springs, WVA.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 13, 2019