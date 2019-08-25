|
|
Thomas Lee Smith
SALISBURY - Thomas Lee Smith, 72, of Snow Hill, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at his home. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Charles Lee Smith and Ruth Jackson Smith.
"Tom" was employed at Moore Business Forms in Snow Hill for 28 years, until they closed in 1994. Following that, he worked for the Worcester County Water Waste Department until retiring in 2010. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Tabernacle, a retired member of the Snow Hill Fire Department, and was very active with the Newark Go Cart Club and the Burbage Hunting Club.
Thomas is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Catherine "Kathy" Hastings Smith; son, Stephen Thomas Smith (Lori) of Salisbury; daughter, Angie Ranae Smith (John) of Eden; five granddaughters, Ranae A. Smith (Tyler), Hannah N. Brown, Sara E. Smith, Maddie J. Smith, and Lexi P. Brown; a brother, Charles "Sam" S. Smith (Esther) of Snow Hill; a sister, Barbara Smith Daisey (Willard) of Frankford, DE; two nieces, Terry Jackson (Richard) and Katie Daisey; nephew, Glenn Smith (Jessie); two great nieces, Amy Jo Mulinos (Mike) and Shelby Smith; two great nephews, Ryan Jackson and Justin Smith; and numerous close friends. "Tom" was loved by so many.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury with Rev. Lou Bradley officiating. There will be a visitation on Monday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 pm and also on Tuesday, one hour prior to the service. Interment will take place at the Bowen Methodist Church Cemetery in Newark, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802, Snow Hill Fire Department, 4718 Snow Hill Rd., Snow Hill, MD 21863 and or Calvary Baptist Tabernacle, 337 Tilghman Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 25, 2019