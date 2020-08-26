Thomas Michael O'Brien Jr.
Hebron - Thomas Michael O'Brien Jr. "Tommy" or "T1E" died unexpectedly on August 20, 2020. He is survived by is mother Susan Garner, father Thomas O'Brien, sister Kelly Russo, daughter Rebecca O'Brien, grandmother Gloria W. Garner, several aunts, uncles and multiple cousins.
Tommy was a long-time fan of Dirt Track Racing and avid fan of James Hill Racing, whose crew chief Michael Michelsen was a source of strength and support for Tommy. Tommy had a large circle of friends who loved and supported him in all of his endeavors. His family would like to thank them all.
Tommy loved to make people laugh and be happy. He once said, "My goal is to make people happy." There will be a private Celebration of Life held at a later date. Memorial contributions are welcome at the family's GoFundMe to cover the funeral expenses and Narcotics Anonymous. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home Salisbury, MD. www.hollowayfh.com