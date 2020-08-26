1/1
Thomas Michael O'Brien Jr.
Thomas Michael O'Brien Jr.

Hebron - Thomas Michael O'Brien Jr. "Tommy" or "T1E" died unexpectedly on August 20, 2020. He is survived by is mother Susan Garner, father Thomas O'Brien, sister Kelly Russo, daughter Rebecca O'Brien, grandmother Gloria W. Garner, several aunts, uncles and multiple cousins.

Tommy was a long-time fan of Dirt Track Racing and avid fan of James Hill Racing, whose crew chief Michael Michelsen was a source of strength and support for Tommy. Tommy had a large circle of friends who loved and supported him in all of his endeavors. His family would like to thank them all.

Tommy loved to make people laugh and be happy. He once said, "My goal is to make people happy." There will be a private Celebration of Life held at a later date. Memorial contributions are welcome at the family's GoFundMe to cover the funeral expenses and Narcotics Anonymous. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home Salisbury, MD. www.hollowayfh.com






Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
