Thomas O. Keech
Ocean Pines - Thomas Owens Keech, age 85, died on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at his home in Ocean Pines. Born in Cumberland, MD, he was the son of the late Thomas L. and Hazel M. Keech. He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Rosemary Staley Keech, and daughters, Margaret K. Cunningham of Towson, MD and Kathleen K. Kokolas (James) of Sandy Spring, MD. He was an adored grandfather to Thomas C. and Anna E. Kokolas, and Raymond "Mac" Cunningham. He was preceded in death by an infant daughter and son-in-law, Jerry Cunningham.
Mr. Keech was a graduate of LaSalle High School in Cumberland, MD, and held a B.S. in Economics from Mount Saint Mary's College in Emmitsburg, MD. His professional career began as a Bank Examiner for the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond. After he earned his CPA, he became a Partner at Stegman and Associates in Baltimore. He left Stegman to become Chief Financial Officer and later Director of Sandy Spring Bank, Olney MD. He was both a member of the Knights of Columbus, (4th degree), and of the Hibernians. He was always proud of his Irish heritage.
Tom was a parishioner at St. John Neumann Catholic Church near Ocean Pines, MD where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 30th at 11:00 AM. Friends may call on Monday from 2:00 until 4:00PM at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin, MD. In lieu of flowers, a donation in his memory may be made to: Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21804. Letters of Condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Interment will be private.
Published in The Daily Times on May 1, 2019