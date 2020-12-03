Thomas P. Janson
Berlin - Thomas Patrick Janson, age 87 died on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at his home. Born in St. Louis, MO he was the son of the late Joseph and Agnes Cocran Janson. He is survived by his wife, Katherine Janson and children, Stephen Janson and his wife Pixie of Ocean City, Daniel Janson also of Ocean City, and Thomas Janson and his wife Stacy of Whaleyville. There are seven grandchildren, Stephen Jr, Bradley, Ethan, Matthew, Katherine, Jasmine, and Elizabeth Janson. Also surviving is a niece, Kathleen Chenmen,and nephews, Michael and Robert Parugine. He was preceded in death by his sister, Sheila Parugine.
Tom had been owner/operator of Ponzetti's Pizza with locations in Salisbury, Ocean City, and Seaford. He attended Holy Savior Catholic Church, and was a member of the Sinepuxent Rod and Gun Club, the ATA, NRA and the Knights of Columbus.
A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, December 9th at 1:00 PM at Holy Savior Catholic Church, 17th and Philadelphia Ave in Ocean City. Rev. John Solomon will officiate. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park near Berlin. A donation in his memory may be made to Holy Savior Catholic Church 1700 Philadelphia Ave, Ocean City, MD 21842. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com
Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.