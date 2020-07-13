1/1
Thomas Patrick McGuire
Thomas Patrick McGuire

Onancock - Thomas Patrick (Pat) McGuire, 79, died Monday of Parkinson's disease. He was born in Washington, DC, and resided there until his retirement in 1999 when he and his wife, Susan Harris McGuire, moved to Onancock, VA. A graduate of American University, Mr. McGuire served in the Air Navy during the Vietnam Nam era. He began his career as a manufacturer representative for several lines of office furniture, securing government contracts and later in facilities management for such companies as MCI where he executed real estate contracts and permits to lay the groundwork for that communications company's nationwide network. He also worked for a prestigious law firm overseeing a $10 million, five story renovation in downtown Washington. Later he served as the general manager of The Towers, a DC condominium complex. In his new home of Onancock he enjoyed life in the small bayside town serving as an election officer and a school bus driver. Mr. McGuire is survived by his wife, Susan, and his brothers' children and grandchildren, namely niece, Sharon Mcguire Robertson of Solomon's Island, MD, her daughter, Suzanne George and granddaughters, Amber, Caitlyn and Bridget George; niece, Leslie Mcguire Favre of Harwood, MD, and her children, Madeleine Rose and Sébastien Guy Favre; nephew, Kevin McGuire of Boston, niece, Anna McGuire Businger of Cinnamisson, NJ, and grandnephew, Jack McGuire.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Parkinson Disease Association, P.O. Box 61420, Staten Island, NY 10306.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.




Published in Eastern Shore News from Jul. 13 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Doughty Funeral Home - Exmore
3117 Main St
Exmore, VA 23350
(757) 442-6362
