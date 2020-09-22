Thomas R. Walston, Sr.
Princess Anne - Thomas (Tommy) Robert Walston, Sr., 76, of here passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 at University of Maryland in Baltimore, MD
Born in Salisbury on January 13, 1944, he was the son of the late Orzie and Eva (Hill) Walston. Tommy was a U.S. Army veteran having served during the Vietnam era from 1966-1968. He was a foreman for American Mirrex. He loved anything to do with the water, loved hunting and fishing, and liked to tinker on boat motors and lawn mowers. He was a member of the Oriole Hunt Club, Salisbury Skeet Club, and Buckmaster's For Life. Tommy was a member of the former Rumbley church until its closing and then joined the church in Fairmount. Most of all, he was a loving husband, father and grandfather and great-grandfather.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Hildegard H. Walston, son Thomas (Angie) Walston, Jr. and daughter Karen Walston Bradford, all of Princess Anne, MD, grandchildren Caleb, Carley, and Camryn Walston, Brook Bradford, Logan Howard, and great-grandson Kayden Nock, sister Janet (Ronnie) Willey of Salisbury, MD, sister-in-law Elizabeth (David) Horner of Deal Island, MD, and brother-in-law Howard (Diane) Hall of Princess Anne, MD and his dog Molly.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. in Princess Anne, MD where friends may call one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery in Oriole. Rev. Eddie Daniels will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to University of Maryland ICU, 22 S. Greene St. Baltimore, MD 21201
To express condolences to the family, visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com