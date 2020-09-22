1/1
Thomas R. Walston Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas R. Walston, Sr.

Princess Anne - Thomas (Tommy) Robert Walston, Sr., 76, of here passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 at University of Maryland in Baltimore, MD

Born in Salisbury on January 13, 1944, he was the son of the late Orzie and Eva (Hill) Walston. Tommy was a U.S. Army veteran having served during the Vietnam era from 1966-1968. He was a foreman for American Mirrex. He loved anything to do with the water, loved hunting and fishing, and liked to tinker on boat motors and lawn mowers. He was a member of the Oriole Hunt Club, Salisbury Skeet Club, and Buckmaster's For Life. Tommy was a member of the former Rumbley church until its closing and then joined the church in Fairmount. Most of all, he was a loving husband, father and grandfather and great-grandfather.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Hildegard H. Walston, son Thomas (Angie) Walston, Jr. and daughter Karen Walston Bradford, all of Princess Anne, MD, grandchildren Caleb, Carley, and Camryn Walston, Brook Bradford, Logan Howard, and great-grandson Kayden Nock, sister Janet (Ronnie) Willey of Salisbury, MD, sister-in-law Elizabeth (David) Horner of Deal Island, MD, and brother-in-law Howard (Diane) Hall of Princess Anne, MD and his dog Molly.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. in Princess Anne, MD where friends may call one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery in Oriole. Rev. Eddie Daniels will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to University of Maryland ICU, 22 S. Greene St. Baltimore, MD 21201

To express condolences to the family, visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hinman Funeral Home
11673 Somerset Ave
Princess Anne, MD 21853
(410) 651-0990
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hinman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved