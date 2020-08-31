1/1
Thomas T. Lynch Sr.
Thomas T Lynch, Sr

Berlin - Thomas Taylor Lynch, Sr. age 77, died on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Berlin, he was the son of the late Mary Louise Taylor Lynch. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Julia Smith Lynch, and children, Thomas T. Lynch, Jr, Michael Lynch, Anthony Lynch, all of Berlin, Patti Caudill and her husband Barry of Timonium, MD, and Nanci Savage and her husband John of Bishopville. There are five grandchildren, Brian and Adam Savage, Caitlin, Bailey, Kristin Bailey Lyman, Nicholas Bailey, and two great-grandchildren, Kinley and Willa Lyman. Also surviving, is his brother, Jessie Lee Lynch of Longneck, DE, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Charles H. Lynch, Jr.

Mr. Lynch had worked as a construction contractor for 40 years. He was a member of Buckingham Presbyterian Church, a retired Berlin Volunteer Fireman, and member of the Berlin Jaycees. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his Uncle Tom Taylor and spending time with his family. He leaves behind his special friends, dogs Baron and Chase.

Cremation followed his death. A celebration of life will be held Tuesday, September 1st, at 2:00 PM, at the Lynch home, 223 West St. Berlin, MD. (The family requests that you bring a folding chair). A donation in his memory may be made to the Worcester County Humane Society, P.O. Box 48, Berlin, MD 21811. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com . Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.




Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
