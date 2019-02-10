|
Thomas W. Alexander
Delmar - Thomas Wayne Alexander, 59, of Delmar, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.
He was born on January 6, 1960 in Salisbury, Maryland, a son of the late Charles William "Billy" Alexander and Juanita Webster.
Tom proudly served his country in the US Army during Desert Storm. He spent the last 12 years working as a glazier for Walker & Laberge in Delmar, where he was a very dedicated employee. He was also a very talented craftsman and woodworker, and was always able to build a special request from a family member just by looking at a photo. His work could be seen all around his home, including the amazing tiki bar he built to host events for family and friends. Everyone knew that Tom was the center of the party, and that the party didn't start until Tom got there. He had a love for motorcycles and attending bike week, and could be found riding his Road King or Fat Boy Motorcycle. Most importantly, he loved time spent with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, June Alexander; his children, David Dean Dennis, Jr. (who passed away in 2004), Tommy Alexander of Delmar, Tiffany Alexander & her fiancé Zack Thompson of Delmar, Dale Dennis of Salisbury and Shane Sisk who was like a son; grandchildren, David and Arianna Dennis, Caleb, Lilah, and Rhett Thompson, and Bella and Kayden Alexander; a brother, Larry Alexander (Ann) of Mardela Springs; sisters, Beverly Vickers (Charles) of Delmar, Gloria Miller (Wayne) of Delmar, Judy Willey (Mike) of Delmar, and Tammy Collins (Randy) of Mardela Springs; several nieces and nephews; his best friend who was like a brother to him, Albert Eustler (Nicole) of Laurel; and his beloved dog "Mya."
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 and from 10:00 to 11:00 am on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. A funeral service will begin on Wednesday at 11:00 am. Pastor Mike Rittenhouse will officiate. Interment with military honors will follow the service at Farlow's Cemetery.
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 10, 2019