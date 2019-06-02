|
Thomas W. Mears
Princess Anne - Thomas Wrendo Mears, 82, of here passed away surrounded by his family on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Coastal Hospice by the Lake in Salisbury, Md.
Born in Jenkins Bridge, VA, he was the son of the late Jefferson D. and Mary (Holland) Mears. Tom was a U.S. Army National Guard veteran. He worked as a manager for Acme & Meatland supermarkets and was a former Somerset County employee. He was a member of the Princess Anne Lions Club where he served the community for 45 years and was a member of Walker Memorial Church of God. Tom was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather who loved his family above all else.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Wade Mears, Joann Hickman, Mary Grace Jester, Eleanor Jane Lang and David Mears.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Nancy Allen Mears, children Lisa Muir (Wayne) of Princess Anne, Toni Overholt (Howard) of Pocomoke City, Michael (Renee') of Crisfield, and Greg (Melissa) Mears of Longneck, DE, adopted daughter/granddaughter Lauren Mears, grandchildren Brittany Mears, Caleb Muir, Tyler Overholt, Amanda Bromley, Michael Mears, Jr., William Overholt, Zachary Muir, Greg Mears, Jr., Virginia Mears, and Alyssa Mears, seven great grandchildren, brother John Mears, Sr. and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. 11673 Somerset Ave in Princess Anne, MD. A visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M to 1:00 P.M. Interment will be in the Muir Family Cemetery. Pastor Tim Shawyer will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Princess Anne Lions Club Hospital Equipment Fund, P.O. Box 6, Princess Anne, MD 21853 or Walker Memorial Church of God, P.O. Box 189, Princess Anne, MD 21853
Published in The Daily Times from June 2 to June 12, 2019