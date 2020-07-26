Thomas W. Morton IIIParsonsburg - Thomas W. Morton III, 87, of Parsonsburg, MD passed on July 25, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. He was born on August 15, 1932 in Annapolis, MD to his late parents, Thomas W. Morton II and Lena Schmidt Morton. He was the husband of 20 years to Betty Jean Moore Morton.Tom graduated from Arnold High School and during that time represented Maryland for the Grand Ole Opry in the late 1940's and early 1950's. Following graduation, he joined the US Army and served in the Korean War until 1953. After his discharge from the Army, he served as a reservist in the US Marine Corps for several years. Following Tom's military career he started his own carpentry and construction business, specializing in new homes and home improvement. Tom met his wife-to-be, Betty, in 1993 while working for Tom and they married in 1999. The business stayed strong until 2007 when Tom and Betty decided to semi-retire. In his later years he became a skilled gardener and loved tending to his flowers.Tom was devout in his faith from a young age. He walked to church 2-miles when he was 9. He traveled to the Holy Land and the surrounding countries twice. He loved to study the bible and play music in the church. Tom was an avid guitar player and singer. He loved to visit and witness with patients in the nursing home.Tom is survived by his wife, Betty Jean Moore Morton; children, Dawn Holloway, Fred Morton; step-daughter, Sandy (Joe) Wolf; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and close friends, Dave Smith and Bill Middleton. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Helen Putnam; and step-son, Levin Layton.A Visitation for friends and family will be held on Wednesday, July 29 from 6:00PM-8:00PM at Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. A Funeral Service with visitation 1-hour prior will be held on Thursday, July 30 at 11:00AM at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment will take place immediately following at Wicomico Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion United Methodist Church, 31104 Zion Road, Salisbury, MD 21804.