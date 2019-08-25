|
|
Thomas W. Pinto
Princess Anne - Thomas William Pinto, 76, of Princess Anne passed away at his home on Wednesday, August 21, 2019.
He was born on July 1, 1943 in Salisbury, Maryland, son of the late Robert Anthony and Marguerite Windsor Pinto.
Tom graduated from Washington High School in 1961 and proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force, serving at Loring Air Force Base in Maine and Aviano Air Force Base in Italy. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion.
Tom was a lifelong farmer. Upon discharge from the Air Force, he returned to the family farm. He was a member of Somerset County Farm Bureau, and received the Conservation Farmer of the Year Award in 1996 from the Somerset Soil Conservation District.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sara Evans Pinto; daughter, Margie Reading and her husband, Jay; daughter, Julie Schaub and her husband, Justin, all of Salisbury; a son, Tony Pinto and his wife, Jenna, of Princess Anne; six grandchildren, Jay, Jordan, and Jackson Reading, Cora Schaub, and Ruby and William Pinto; a sister, Elizabeth Cottman and her husband, Bill; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Pinto, Mary Pinto, and Nancy Dowdy; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Robert Pinto, Jr., Edith Pinto, and Edward Pinto, Sr.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00PM on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Hinman Funeral Home in Princess Anne. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Pastors Jamie DeVaughn and Steve Hands will officiate. Interment will be private. Contributions may be made in his memory to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.
Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 25 to Sept. 4, 2019