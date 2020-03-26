|
Thomas Wilkes
SALISBURY - Thomas Grant Wilkes, 55, of Salisbury Maryland, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the family vacation home in Ocean City.Born in Baltimore, he was the son of the late William Judd Wilkes and Marilyn Bronner Weinberger, and his late stepfather, Carl Stanley Weinberger.
Tom was a graduate of Dulaney High School of Timonium. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Sciences from West Virginia University in 1986 and was a member of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity.Tom had a long career in horticulture that aligned with his love of nature and the outdoors. One of Tom's favorite things in the world was spending time with his beloved daughter, Jessica, watching movies, playing cards, seeing concerts, hiking, and body surfing.He loved all things outdoors, especially anything having to do with the water, including fishing, boating, body surfing, and spending time at the beach with his family and friends.Tom was always willing to volunteer his time; coaching girls' softball and helping with the James M. Bennett High School Marching Band.
He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Stephanie J. Willey Wilkes; a daughter, Jessica M. Wilkes; a brother, Chuck Wilkes (Alex); three step brothers, Carl Weinberger (Corri), Dane Weinberger (Neve), and Neil Weinberger (Angie); an aunt, Judith Morgan (Chuck); a cousin, Rich Morgan (Hannah); and a brother-in-law, Barry Caudill.In addition to his parents and stepfather, Tom was also preceded in death by a sister, Susan Elizabeth Caudill.
A Celebration of Life and Memorial Service will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to NPDPSC, Institute of Pathology, 2085 Adelbert Road, Room 419, Cleveland, OH 44106. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804.Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020