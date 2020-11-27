Thressa "Teri" Emily Tice CrumSalisbury - Thressa "Teri" Emily Tice Crum, 81, of Salisbury passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Born on February 22, 1939 in Belfont, PA, she was the daughter of the late Boyd and Louise Tice.Teri grew up on a dairy farm in Belfont, PA. At one time she attended a small one room school house. She graduated from Belfont High School in 1957. She attended Maryland Medical Secretary School going from there to work as a switchboard operator at York Hospital in York, PA. It is there where she met her husband, Tom. They were married on March 18, 1961 in Hellam, PA. They were soon relocated to Altoona, PA where their son, Mike was born. The two then began work journeys moving them to 10 different towns in 10 years. In 1963, while in Reading, PA their second son, Mark was born. They settled in Bloomsburg, PA where their children grew up. In 1974 she graduated from nursing school and began her career in long term care. After they moved to Athens, AL she began her career as a dialysis technician/nurse. When Tom retired in 1993, they relocated to Salisbury, MD to be closer to their sons and grandchildren.Teri loved her family. She especially enjoyed supporting her sons attending their after-school events and sports activities. This extended to her grandchildren where she loved attending their athletic activities, especially baseball.She and Tom would then retire and move to Ft. Myers, FL to be nearer to Tom's parents. After 14 years in FL, they would return to Salisbury in October of 2020 to again be back with their family.When not with her family, Teri & her husband loved to travel visiting places like England, Ireland, California, Hawaii and cruising to places such as Panama Canal, Alaska and several Caribbean islands.In addition to her husband, Thomas, she is survived by sons, Mike Crum and his wife Laura and their children, Thomas Crum and his wife Jess, Tyler Crum and his wife, Katherine and Jeff Crum; Mark Crum and his wife, Deb and their children, Matt Cum and Danny Crum; brother, Leonard Tice and several nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her siblings, Clark Tice, Dora Tice Resides, Eddie Tice, Lilah Tice Seymore, Caroline Tice Yearick, Mary Tice, George Tice and Beverly Tice Small.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Coastal Hospice, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.A celebration of Teri's life will be held when social gatherings are permitted.