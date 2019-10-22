|
|
Tick Heath
Cape Charles - Robert M. "Tick" Heath, 90, husband of the late Joyce Moore Heath and a resident of Cape Charles, VA, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019, at Heritage Hall Healthcare in Nassawadox, VA. A native of Townsend, VA, he was the son of the late William Thomas Heath and the late Blanch Elliott Heath. He was a United States Army Veteran, retired Regional Manager for Aflac Insurance Company, former furniture store owner, active in the Lions Club and Northampton Country Club, and a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.
He is survived by a brother-in-law, Malvin "Sonny" Moore and his wife, Nancy, of Newport News, VA; sister-in-law, Mary Lena Mears and her husband, Wayne, of Cheriton, VA; nephew, Honorable Richard Moore and his wife, Nancy, of Charlottesville, VA; niece, Ginny Greene and her husband, George, of Richmond, VA; numerous nieces and nephews; and a devoted friend of many years, Fay Doughty of Cheriton. He was predeceased by a son, Robert M. Heath, Jr.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 2:00 PM at Trinity United Methodist Church with Reverend Linda Lowe officiating. Interment will be private in Cape Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, Post Office Box 326, Cape Charles, VA 23310.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com
Arrangements made by Wilkins-Doughty Funeral Home in Cape Charles, Virginia.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 22 to Oct. 26, 2019