Timothy Barker
Ocean City - Timothy Neal Barker, age 52, died on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at his home in West Ocean City after battling cancer. Born in Baltimore, he was the son of Marcia Stermer and Neal Barker (Roberta Franks). He is survived by his wife Kelly Barker, son Kyle Barker (Michelle) of Richmond VA, and stepchildren Abbey Elliott (Robby) of Berlin, Carson Cohen (Marley Parsons) of Philadelphia PA, and Aaron Cohen of West Ocean City. He is survived by his two sisters, Karen Burns (Rick) of Mardela, and Susan Barker (Paul Dean) of Salisbury. Tim was the loving uncle to Tyler Burns, Taylor Colona (Matt Chandler), Morgan Coady (Skye), Madison, and Anthony Heath. Also survived by his Mother-In-Law Dorothy Johnson.
Tim was known as an all-around athlete during his younger years playing basketball, baseball, racquetball, and soccer. He was a graduate of Wi-Hi and VCU. His professional career started in 1989 being drafted by the LA Dodgers where he played in the Great Falls, Montana Rookie League, and made the all-star team. In 1990 he was an all-star for Bakersfield, CA Dodgers "A" team and in 1991-1992 for the Dodgers in San Antonia, TX "AA" team. In 1993 Tim played for the Montreal Expos "AA" team in Harrisburg, PA, and the "AAA" team in Ottawa, Canada. In 1994-1995 he played for the Milwaukee Brewers "AAA" team in New Orleans, LA. As a free agent in 1996-1997 played for the Yankees "AAA" in Columbus, OH. In 1998, Tim played with Colorado Rockies "AAA" in Colorado Springs, CO. Following his career in baseball, he was inducted in the Eastern Shore Baseball Hall of Fame and the VCU Hall of Fame. Tim was employed as a Pharmaceutical Sales Representative with his most recent employer being Boehringer Ingelheim.
Tim loved spending time with his wife in their backyard oasis and was fond of bonfires on Assateague. He enjoyed gatherings with his family as well as countless amazing nights with their very special group of friends.
Cremation followed his death. A private celebration of life has been planned. Friends and Family can pay tribute to Tim at https://timothybarker.remembered.com/
Donations in his memory may be made to the Eastern Shore Baseball Hall of Fame, 6400 Hobbs Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804. Letters of condolence may be sent via www.burbagefuneralhome.com
. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.