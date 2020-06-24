Timothy W. Jones
Salisbury - Timothy W. Jones, 83, died Sunday, June 21, 2020. A private funeral service will be held Saturday at 11 AM, with a viewing one hour prior, at St. Paul A.M.E. Zion Church, Salisbury. Please visit www.lewisnwatsonfuneralhome.com to offer condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.