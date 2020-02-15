Resources
Timothy Wayne Sos


1962 - 2020
Timothy Wayne Sos Obituary
Salisbury - Tim, 57, of Salisbury, MD passed on February 13, 2020. He was born on September 19, 1962 in Lovell, WY to his par­ents, Linda Ann Balfany and Dean Edward Sos. In addition to his par­ents, Tim is survived by his siblings, Antho­ny (Megan) Sos, Todd (Carole) Sos, Jason (Heidi) Balfany, and Darcie Balfany; and numerous other family and friends. He is pre­ceded in death by Alden H. Balfany

Services will be held at a later date to be announced.

For additional information, please visit www.HollowayFH.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2020
