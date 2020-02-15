|
Timothy Wayne Sos
Salisbury - Tim, 57, of Salisbury, MD passed on February 13, 2020. He was born on September 19, 1962 in Lovell, WY to his parents, Linda Ann Balfany and Dean Edward Sos. In addition to his parents, Tim is survived by his siblings, Anthony (Megan) Sos, Todd (Carole) Sos, Jason (Heidi) Balfany, and Darcie Balfany; and numerous other family and friends. He is preceded in death by Alden H. Balfany
Services will be held at a later date to be announced.
For additional information, please visit www.HollowayFH.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2020