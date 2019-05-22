Services
Thursday, May 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Living Hope Ministries of the Eastern Shore
Marion , MD
Crisfield - Tina Denise Dize, 53, of Crisfield, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at her home.

Born in Crisfield on April 4, 1966, she was a daughter of Margaret Somers Dize of Crisfield and the late Jay Dize.

She was a graduate of Crisfield High School, Class of 1985, and was a member of the former Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church.

She loved flowers, enjoyed doing crafts, and studied horticulture. Above all, she loved her family, especially her kids and grandkids.

She is survived by her mother Margaret Somers Dize (Bill Charnick) of Crisfield; children, Megan Evans (Jason), Karri Barnes (Corey Page), and Noah Ford, all of Crisfield; sister, Sandy Landon of Crisfield; grandchildren, Will, Ava, and Caleb Evans, Kennedy and Carter Page; niece, Blair Landon; and significant other, Charles Ford of Crisfield and his children, Stephanie McCready (Jeff), Candace Ford, and Charles Ford, Jr.

Memorial services will be held at Living Hope Ministries of the Eastern Shore in Marion on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 2 PM. Rev. LeBron Palmer will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Lower Somerset County Ambulance and Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 406, Crisfield, MD 21817.

To send condolences to the family, please visit our website at www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times on May 22, 2019
