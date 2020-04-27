Services
Jolley Memorial Chapel
1213 Jersey Road
Salisbury, MD 21801
(410) 749-6461
Memorial service
Saturday, May 2, 2020
1:00 PM
1964 - 2020
Todd Arnaz Wilson Sr. Obituary
Todd Arnaz Wilson Sr.

BROOKLYN PARK - Todd Arnaz Wilson Sr, 55, peacefully died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at his home in Brooklyn Park, MD. He was surrounded by his loving family.

A private memorial service is scheduled for 1:00 pm, Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Jolley Memorial Chapel, P.A., 1213 Jersey Road, Salisbury, Maryland, 21801.

Final arrangement services are entrusted to Jolley Memorial Chapel of Salisbury, MD.

Visit www.jolleymemorialchapelmd.com
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020
