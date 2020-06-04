Tomashie Sharpe
Tomashie Sharpe

Painter - Tomashie V. Sharpe, 78, of Painter, Virginia, departed this life on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at her residence.

Born in Accomack County, Tomashie was the daughter of the late Clarence Seymour and Maggie V. Parker. She was affectionately known as "Maishe" and "Mate"" by her family and friends. She was united in Holy Matrimony with Clarence P. Sharpe for over sixty years. Tomashie recently retired from Perdue Farms, Inc. after more than forty-seven years.

Private graveside services were held at Ebenezer Baptist Cemetery, Wardtown, Virginia with Rev. Milton P. Bunting officiating.

She is survived by her husband, Clarence P. Sharpe; five children, William P. Sharpe, Sr., Anthony M. Sharpe, Sr., Keith Sharpe, Tanya Sharpe and Bryan E. Sharpe; twelve grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; two brothers, Harold and Calvin Parker; one sister, Evetta Foster; three sisters-in-law; Jean Parker, Vera Sharp Linden and Francine Sharp; one brother-in-law, Ken Sharp, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc. Accomac, Virginia.






Published in Eastern Shore News from Jun. 4 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
