|
|
Tommie Lee Evans
Crisfield - Tommie Lee Evans, 71, of Crisfield, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 4, 2019 from PRMC in Salisbury.
Born in Crisfield October 25, 1947, she was a daughter of the late Samuel Thomas Carey and Lois Eileen Hall Carey.
A graduate of Crisfield High School class of 1965, she was owner of the former Crisfield Flower Shop and was involved in the floral industry for more than 30 years before her retirement. She truly loved her work, loved flowers and decorating, and enjoyed personally getting to know her faithful customers over the years.
A devoted woman of faith, Tommie Lee was a member of the Crisfield Church of God. She was a prayer warrior and would pray often for her family, friends, and even those she didn't know. She loved helping people and was a confidant to many. Most of all she loved her family, and her grandbabies were her heart.
She is survived by her daughters, Brandy Lee Evans of Crisfield and Heather Faith Labo and husband Moose of Marion Station; her grandchildren, Victoria Eileen Labo, Emilee Grace Labo, Philip "Moosie" Labo and wife Lindsay, and Tiffany Labo; two great grandsons, Easton and Drake Labo; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Ann MacKay.
A graveside funeral service and interment will be Monday, July 8, 2019 at 2 PM at Sunnyridge Memorial Park. Rev. Bob Daniels will officiate.
Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Alice Byrd Tawes Nursing Home, Activities Fund, 201 Hall Highway, Crisfield, MD 21817.
Published in The Daily Times on July 6, 2019