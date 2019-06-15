|
|
Tony Bruno
Bloxom - Louis Anthony "Tony" Bruno, Jr., 59, passed away at his residence on Saturday, June 8, 2019.
Born October 12, 1959 in Nassawadox, VA, he was a son of Louis Anthony Bruno and Rose Anne Bruno of Parksley, VA. Tony was a longtime bartender at several Eastern Shore restaurants and worked various jobs in the food industry. His easy-going ways, and pleasant demeanor and spirit, were welcomed and appreciated by many friends and others he served over the years. He never met a stranger and will be greatly missed.
In addition to his parents, Tony is survived by his girlfriend, Tabitha Ward, and her son Eric, of Bloxom; a sister, Jenny K. Bruno of Parksley; two brothers, Eric Anthony Bruno and his wife Kandy, of Exmore, VA, and Barry Graham Bruno and his wife Kim, of Princess Anne, MD; a niece, Maddison, and two nephews, Gavin and Jordan.
A graveside service was held at the Parksley Cemetery on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to Williams-Parksley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1, Parksley, VA 23421.
Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily Times on June 15, 2019