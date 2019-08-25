Services
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin
108 William Street
Berlin, MD 21811
(410) 641-2111
Travis Wright
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
4:00 PM
The Shark on the Harbor
Travis S. Wright


1974 - 2019
Travis S. Wright Obituary
Travis S. Wright

Ocean City - Travis S. Wright, age 45, passed on Sunday August 18, 2019 at his home in West Ocean City. Born and raised in Arlington, VA, he was the son of Gary J. and Cheryl Smathers Wright of Arlington, VA. He is survived by his wife, Jody Kelly Wright, and sister, Carly Jill Wright of Alexandria, VA.

Travis was a graduate of the College of Charleston, SC, where he lived for eight years and developed his passion for culinary arts. He was the Executive Chef of the Shark on the Harbor, which he owned and operated with his wife, Jody for the past nineteen years. He was proudly voted Chef of the Year for the Restaurant Association of Maryland. His passion for the industry and for his team will forever be remembered throughout the community.

He was an avid Washington Sports fan, and followed the Nationals, Wizards, Redskins, and Capitals. When he wasn't working, he enjoyed traveling, riding bicycles, attending sporting events and seeing live music. He loved animals and especially enjoyed time with their dogs, Belle and Luna.

A Celebration of Life is planned for Wednesday, September 4th, at The Shark on the Harbor. 4pm. A donation in his memory may be made to: Jesse Klump Suicide Awareness and Prevention Program, 10737 Piney Island Dr. Bishopville, MD 21813, or the Worcester County Humane Society, P.O. Box 48, Berlin, MD 21811. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 25, 2019
