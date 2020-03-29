|
|
Troy Allen Marshall
Salisbury - Troy Allen Marshall, 49, of Salisbury passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. He was born on May 6, 1970 and was a son of Jeannie Marshall Smith and step dad Norman Smith.
With his multiple disabilities, he lived his life at the Holly Center in Salisbury and at home with his mom. He was most happy with his mom and her loving care and also with his other residents and staff at the Holly Center. At his residence, he loved the activities provided like his many trips to Ocean City, the pool, dances and socializing with other residents.
Even, when faced with many health challenges, he proved strong and determined to beat the odds many times with the help of his mother, which was his constant comfort and joy to him. To those who knew him, understood that quality of one's life far exceeds the quantity of time that one lives.
His family was truly devoted to him and there no words to describe the loss and emptiness that is left without him. He was so loved and always will be in our hearts.
Besides his parents, Troy is survived by his grandmother Rachel Cannon and several aunts and uncles.
Services will be private at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 29, 2020