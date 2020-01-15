|
Troy Channell
Salisbury - Troy Channell, 22, of Salisbury, passed suddenly of an undiagnosed medical condition on January 14, 2020. He was born on November 2, 1997. He was the son of David and Pamela Channell.
Troy graduated from James M. Bennett High School with the Class of 2015. Following high school, Troy attended Salisbury University majoring in Computer Science. Upon graduating in 2020, Troy had aspirations to use his expertise for various software design endeavors and was planning to apply for the Wallops Island NASA Internship Program. In addition to his studies, Troy also tutored other students through Salisbury University's Supplemental Instruction (SI) Program. Troy had a particular love for gaming and was President of the Salisbury Smasherz, a Super Smash Bros. Gaming Club. Fellow club members remember Troy especially for his innate skill at any game he played.
Throughout Troy's life, the love of St. Alban's Episcopal Church was very evident in his commitment to service. Through his many years with the church, he served as a lay reader, choir member, Vestry member, and as recently as this past Sunday, a Eucharistic Minister.
In addition to his parents, Troy is survived by his grandparents, Charles and Sharon Channell, and Thelma Beckman; aunt, Kristin Mackenzie; cousins, Kate Mackenzie and Aaron Mackenzie. He is also survived by his girlfriend, Taylor Llewellyn; his St. Alban's church family; and many fellow members of the Salisbury Smasherz.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, January 17 at 2:00PM at St. Alban's Episcopal Church, 302 St. Albans Drive, Salisbury, MD 21804. Family will receive guests prior to the service in the Parish Hall from 1:00PM-1:45PM.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to St. Alban's Episcopal Church Altar Guild or Salisbury Smasherz, c/o St. Alban's Episcopal Church.
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020