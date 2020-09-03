Tykeshia Lofland

Tykeshia LoflandOnancock - Tykeshia L. Lofland, 31, of Onancock, Virginia, slipped away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News, Virginia.Born in Nassawadox, Virginia, Tykeshia was the daughter of Sheila Lofland-Giddens and William Fortt, Sr. She was affectionately known as "Keddie" and "Kitty Pooh" by her family and friends. She was a Certified Nursing Assistant prior to her illness and employed by Shore Health & Rehabiitation Center in Parksley, Virginia.Private graveside services were held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11AM from New Allen A.M.E. Cemtery, Nassawadox, Virginia, with Rev. Andre P. Jefferson, Jr., officiating.Keddie leaves to cherish her sweet memory her mother, Sheila Lofland-Giddens; step-father, Charles Giddens; sister, Shenae Collins; brother, William Fortt, Jr.; grandparents, Sylvanus & Mary Lofland; three aunts, Gladys Lofland-Strand, Mary Lofland and Sandra Lofland; one uncle, Sylvanus Lofland; four nieces; one nephew; three great-aunts; four great-uncles; her dog, Roscoe; and a multitude of cousins and friends.Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc. Accomac, Virginia.