1/
Tykeshia Lofland
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tykeshia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tykeshia Lofland

Onancock - Tykeshia L. Lofland, 31, of Onancock, Virginia, slipped away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News, Virginia.

Born in Nassawadox, Virginia, Tykeshia was the daughter of Sheila Lofland-Giddens and William Fortt, Sr. She was affectionately known as "Keddie" and "Kitty Pooh" by her family and friends. She was a Certified Nursing Assistant prior to her illness and employed by Shore Health & Rehabiitation Center in Parksley, Virginia.

Private graveside services were held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11AM from New Allen A.M.E. Cemtery, Nassawadox, Virginia, with Rev. Andre P. Jefferson, Jr., officiating.

Keddie leaves to cherish her sweet memory her mother, Sheila Lofland-Giddens; step-father, Charles Giddens; sister, Shenae Collins; brother, William Fortt, Jr.; grandparents, Sylvanus & Mary Lofland; three aunts, Gladys Lofland-Strand, Mary Lofland and Sandra Lofland; one uncle, Sylvanus Lofland; four nieces; one nephew; three great-aunts; four great-uncles; her dog, Roscoe; and a multitude of cousins and friends.

Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc. Accomac, Virginia.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eastern Shore News from Sep. 3 to Sep. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved