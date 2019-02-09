Services
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin
108 William Street
Berlin, MD 21811
(410) 641-2111
For more information about
Tyler Birch
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Community Church at Ocean Pines
11227 Race Track Rd.
Berlin, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tyler Birch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tyler W. Birch


1999 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Tyler W. Birch

Berlin - Tyler William Birch, age 19, beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, uncle and friend to many, sadly left this world and was called to heaven on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. Tyler will be dearly missed and never forgotten by his family and friends. He was known to be a kind and gentle soul who stood up for others and what he believed in.

Tyler was a 2017 graduate of Stephen Decatur High School where he earned many academic honors. He had a great passion to further his education and career in engineering. As a second year student at Salisbury University, he was working on this goal. He enjoyed reading, drawing, painting, online gaming with friends, and traveling with family. He was employed by Race Track Auto where he was respected as a "Jack of all Trades".

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, February 10th at 2:00 PM at the Community Church at Ocean Pines, 11227 Race Track Rd., Berlin, MD 21811 Rev. Boyd Etter will officiate. May we cherish his memories. In lieu of flowers, a donation in his memory may be sent to: Worcester County Humane Society, P.O. Box 48, Berlin, MD 21811. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin
Download Now