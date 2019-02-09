|
Tyler W. Birch
Berlin - Tyler William Birch, age 19, beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, uncle and friend to many, sadly left this world and was called to heaven on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. Tyler will be dearly missed and never forgotten by his family and friends. He was known to be a kind and gentle soul who stood up for others and what he believed in.
Tyler was a 2017 graduate of Stephen Decatur High School where he earned many academic honors. He had a great passion to further his education and career in engineering. As a second year student at Salisbury University, he was working on this goal. He enjoyed reading, drawing, painting, online gaming with friends, and traveling with family. He was employed by Race Track Auto where he was respected as a "Jack of all Trades".
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, February 10th at 2:00 PM at the Community Church at Ocean Pines, 11227 Race Track Rd., Berlin, MD 21811 Rev. Boyd Etter will officiate. May we cherish his memories. In lieu of flowers, a donation in his memory may be sent to: Worcester County Humane Society, P.O. Box 48, Berlin, MD 21811. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 9, 2019