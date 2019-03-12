Services
Fox Funeral Home
10481 Lankford Hwy
Temperanceville, VA 23442
(757) 824-4001
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
John W. Taylor Cemetery
Temperanceville, VA
View Map
Resources
Valerie Ross Liddle


1953 - 2019
Valerie Ross Liddle Obituary
Valerie Ross Liddle

Pocomoke City, MD - passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019 at the age of 65 at her residence. She was the daughter of the late, Robert and Peggy Ann Bundick Ross. Born on November 22, 1953 in Nassawadox, VA. Mrs. Liddle was a bank teller for many years.

She is survived by her son, Shaun Liddle of Pocomoke, MD and a sister, Cindy Small of Florida.

There will be a Graveside Service held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 2:00 PM, John W. Taylor Cemetery in Temperanceville, VA with Rev. Maury Enright officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, .

Local arrangements made by Fox Funeral Home, Temperanceville, VA

Condolences can be made at www.foxfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2019
