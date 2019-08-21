Services
Cooper & Humbles Funeral Company Inc
24497 Mary N Smith Rd
Accomac, VA 23301
(757) 787-2504
Venera Godwin


1938 - 2019
Venera Godwin Obituary
Venera Godwin

St. Romulus, NY - Venera R. Godwin, 81, of Romulus, NY, formerly of the Shore, departed this life on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at her residence.

Born in Horsey, VA, Venera was the daughter of the late Abraham and Louise Godwin. She was employed at Golden Pride, Perdue Farms and Eastern Shore Seafood.

Funeral services were held at Jerusalem Baptist Church, Temperanceville, VA, on Saturday, August 17, 2019. Interment was in the church cemetery.

Venera leaves to cherish her memories: her eight children, Carl Godwin, Roy Godwin, Ira Godwin, Lula Godwin, Archie Godwin, Shawn Godwin, Calvin Godwin, Charles Burton, Jr.; two brothers, Edward Godwin, and Martin Godwin; three sisters, Dordean Schoolfield, Karen Bowen, and Larue Godwin; forty-nine grandchildren; sixty great-grandchildren; fourteen great, great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Arrangements are made by Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc., Accomac.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 21, 2019
