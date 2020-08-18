Vera C Giles
Salisbury - Vera C Giles, 79, of Salisbury, passed away on August 17, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Velette and Eva Polk and the wife of the late Norman Giles.
She was born on April 24, 1941 in Allen MD. She graduated from Salisbury high School in 1959 and later worked at PRMC until she retired in 1991.
She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church as well as American Legion Aux Post 0145 and Elks of the world Post 0150.
Vera is survived by her sisters, Phyllis Wright, Vivian Jackson, Verna Matthews; devoted friends and neighbors, Elder Billy, Ada Jenkins, Delores Montgomery, Abby Grant, Beverly King.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Norman Giles; brother, Velette Polk Sr.; sister, Ernestine Byrd.
Visitation will be held from 10am-11am on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Stewart Funeral Home by Holloway and Downey, P.A., Salisbury, MD.
