|
|
Vera R. B. Looney
Salisbury - Vera R. B. Looney, 77, of Salisbury, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Coastal Hospice At The Lake. Born in Kummersdorf-SchieBplatz, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Gustav Erich Wilke and Herta Zuhlke Wilke.
She was a former member of the Eagles Lodge, and worked for many years as a seamstress at the former Manhatten Shirt Factory in Salisbury and as a sales clerk for Rite Aid in Ocean Pines. She loved knitting, puzzles, gardening and going to the casino.
Vera is survived by two children, Marsha S. Lecates and Franklin S. Lecates, both of Salisbury; a step daughter, Jessica M. Johnson (Derrick) of Georgetown, DE; three step sons, John F. Looney (Tova) of Miami, FL, Jason A. Looney of CA, Mike Looney of NY; two grandchildren, Susan K. Lecates of Salisbury and D J Sturgis of Georgetown, DE; a great grandchild, Blake Lecates - Truitt; and a brother-in-law, Rob Looney (Cyndi) of Winchester, VA.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her first husband, Samuel C. Lecates in 1989 and her second husband, Harvey E. Looney in 2016; a step son, Scott Looney; and a brother, Lotha Wilke.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Holloway Funeral Home with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury with Rob Looney officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020