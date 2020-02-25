Services
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
1:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
2:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vera Looney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vera R. B. Looney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vera R. B. Looney Obituary
Vera R. B. Looney

Salisbury - Vera R. B. Looney, 77, of Salisbury, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Coastal Hospice At The Lake. Born in Kummersdorf-SchieBplatz, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Gustav Erich Wilke and Herta Zuhlke Wilke.

She was a former member of the Eagles Lodge, and worked for many years as a seamstress at the former Manhatten Shirt Factory in Salisbury and as a sales clerk for Rite Aid in Ocean Pines. She loved knitting, puzzles, gardening and going to the casino.

Vera is survived by two children, Marsha S. Lecates and Franklin S. Lecates, both of Salisbury; a step daughter, Jessica M. Johnson (Derrick) of Georgetown, DE; three step sons, John F. Looney (Tova) of Miami, FL, Jason A. Looney of CA, Mike Looney of NY; two grandchildren, Susan K. Lecates of Salisbury and D J Sturgis of Georgetown, DE; a great grandchild, Blake Lecates - Truitt; and a brother-in-law, Rob Looney (Cyndi) of Winchester, VA.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her first husband, Samuel C. Lecates in 1989 and her second husband, Harvey E. Looney in 2016; a step son, Scott Looney; and a brother, Lotha Wilke.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Holloway Funeral Home with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury with Rob Looney officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vera's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holloway Funeral Home
Download Now