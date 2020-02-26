|
Vera Taylor Bruton
Onancock - Mrs. Vera Calistia Taylor Bruton, 82, beloved wife of Dempsey B. Bruton, Jr., of Onancock, VA, passed away at her home surrounded by family in the arms of her husband on Monday, February 24, 2020.
Born February 23, 1938 in Mappsville, VA, and reared on Point Breeze Farm near Mappsville, VA, she was the daughter of the late Pierce Barnes Taylor, Sr. and Emily Ann Colona Taylor. Following graduation from Parksley High School and then Mary Washington College, Vera was an elementary school teacher in the Norfolk, VA area, and later for Eastern Shore Academy, and lastly as a substitute teacher for Accomack County Public Schools. She then went on to work for many years with her Aunt Sarah Parker in her beauty salon. She was a member of Drummondtown Baptist Church in Accomac, VA, and her affiliations and hobbies included: "4-H" as a youth, Baptist Youth Fellowship, Women's Club of Wallops Base, Town of Onancock Recreational Committee, Hospice volunteer, gardening, sewing, baking, traveling, and reading various Bible translations.
In addition to her loving husband of over 59 years, Vera is survived by a daughter, Martha E. Landreth and her husband Gerard, of Christchurch, New Zealand; a son, Dempsey B. Bruton III and his wife Susan, of Virginia Beach, VA; three grandsons, Scott Landreth (Yuanyuan "Mia" Zhao) of Wellington, New Zealand, Eric Landreth of Christchurch, and William Bruton of Virginia Beach; a great-granddaughter, Isabelle Vera Landreth; a brother, James W. Taylor; five nieces; and two nephews. In addition to her parents, Vera was predeceased by a sister, Ruth Ann Kellam (and brother-in-law, John W. Kellam); a brother, Pierce B. Taylor, Jr. (and sister-in-law, Gloria Dean Godwin Taylor); and sisters-in-law, Ina Taylor and Susan Taylor.
Funeral services will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., with Dr. David Denny and Pastor Don McCoy officiating. Interment will follow at the Edgehill Cemetery in Accomac. There will be a visitation at the funeral home one hour prior to the funeral service.
Flowers will be accepted, or memorial donations may be made to American Bible Society, P.O. Box 96812, Washington, D.C. 20090-6812, or Drummondtown Baptist Church, P.O. Box 282, Accomac, VA 23301.
Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 26 to Feb. 29, 2020