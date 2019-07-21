|
|
Verna Windsor Disharoon
Laurel - Verna Virginia Windsor Disharoon, 96, of Seaford, formally of Laurel passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Acts Manor House, Seaford, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Laurel on April 27, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Granville S. & Ella Erdman Windsor.
She was a 1941 Laurel High School graduate and also graduated from Beacom College in Wilmington. For a short time, she worked at the DuPont Plant in Seaford prior to marrying Homer Lee Disharoon, Jr. on October 10, 1944. Verna lived her life to the fullest and created a loving happy home full of laughter and fun for her husband, three daughters and their many pets, especially their beloved black lab, Pepper. She and Homer enjoyed a full social life and made many lifelong friends. She was loved by all who were lucky enough to know her. Verna was a member of Centenary U. M. Church, beginning with the Cradle Roll as a baby, and later was active in the Rebecca Circle and numerous other Church activities. She enjoyed playing Bridge, hunting for antiques and decorating her beautiful home.
In addition to her parents and husband of 68 years, Homer, who passed on June 21, 2012, she was also predeceased by a sister, Meryl Houde in February 2015, a daughter Sue Ann Ellis in June 1985 and a great grandchild, Homer August Farver in Oct. 2010.
Verna is survived by 2 daughters - Jan (Charlie) O'Neill, Wilmington & Judy (Mike) Gibson, Corvallis, OR; 5 grandchildren - Patrick Ziesing, Meaghan Farver,Sam Gibson, Stacie Pitman & Whitney Sanders and 6 great grandchildren.
A Public Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Acts Manor House, 1001 Middleford Road, Seaford, on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 2 P.M.; Chaplin Paul Rosa will officiate.
A private family service will be held at Hannigan, Short, Disharoon Funeral Home 700 West Street Laurel, DE 19956 with interment in Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Memorial contributions, in her memory may be made to Centenary U.M. Church, 200 West Market St. Laurel, DE 19956 or to Vitas Hospice Healthcare, 30265 Commerce Drive, Suite 202, Millsboro, DE 19966, to whom the family will be forever grateful.
Published in The Daily Times on July 21, 2019