Vernetta D Mitchell
Salisbury - Vernetta Denise Mitchell (55) departed this life on June 1, 2020. A life celebration service will be held Saturday, Juen14, 2020 at 11 am with a viewing one hour prior to service at Bennie Smith. To offer condolences visit www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com
Salisbury - Vernetta Denise Mitchell (55) departed this life on June 1, 2020. A life celebration service will be held Saturday, Juen14, 2020 at 11 am with a viewing one hour prior to service at Bennie Smith. To offer condolences visit www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.