Vernia Fletcher

Vernia FletcherWithams - Vernia M. Fletcher, 64, of Withams, peacefully transitioned to her heavenly home at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, Maryland after a brief illness on Sunday, October 11, 2020.Born in Withams, Virginia, Vernia was the daughter of the Samuel L. Fletcher and the late Mabel Hall Fletcher. She was affectionately known as "Vee", "Miss Vee," "Aunt Vee Vee", by her family and friends and "Verna Mae" by her dad. Vernia was employed at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore in Princess Anne, Maryland. She was employed at the University for twenty-four years as an Executive Administrative Assistant II in the President's office before retiring due to illness. Vee also was a part-time employee at Walmart in Pocomoke City, Maryland for ten years.Funeral services were held at the Mt. Zion Independent Church, Withams, Virginia, with Rev. Dr. Michael O. Press officiating.Vee leaves to cherish her memories: one son, Trevis Fletcher; father, Samuel L. Fletcher, Sr.; a special great niece that she raised, Alexis Bell; a special great great-nephew that she loved, TaQuan Bell, Jr; two brothers, Samuel L. Fletcher, Jr. and Cornelius Fletcher; five sisters, Shirley VaRence, Patricia Press, Ivory Fletcher, Sandra Fletcher and Pamela Townsend; two aunts; two uncles; and a host of other relatives and special friends.