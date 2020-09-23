Vernita M. Elzey
Georgetown - Vernita M. Elzey, 68, of Georgetown, passed away suddenly on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford.
She was born on August 10, 1952 in Salisbury, a daughter of the late James and Mildred Parsons.
Throughout the years, Vernita loved going to church. She sang in the choir and also was in a gospel group that would travel around to sing, which she enjoyed doing with her husband and children. In her early years, she and her family spent time together camping and fishing. In her latter years she learned how to do counted cross stitch and completed many beautiful pictures. She worked as a nurse for Nanticoke Memorial Hospital and Delmar Nursing Home. She loved spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of almost 46 years, Charles Russell Elzey; children, David Martin Elzey(Mary), Daniel Brent Elzey, and Donna Anne Young (Anthony); grandchildren, Tyler, Zachary, Devon, Caden, and Addison Elzey, Zachery and Zakayla Young and Kaylee Figgs; siblings, David Parsons (Christy), Wayne Parsons (Cathy), and Nancy Meisenholder (Denny); and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Roland Parsons.
A walk-through visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Due to current gathering restrictions, masks and social distancing will be required. The funeral service at the funeral home will be private. Pastor Bryant Elzey will officiate. Everyone is welcome to join the family for a graveside service at 3pm at St. Stephens Cemetery in Delmar.
