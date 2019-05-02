|
Verona N. Gaillard
New Jersey - Verona Naomi Gaillard, 89, was born on February 2, 1930, in Panama. She died on April 23, 2019, at Manor Care of Washington Township in New Jersey. As a young adult, she lived in New York. Soon after she and her late husband, Walter Gaillard, settled in Salisbury, Maryland where they lived and served Jehovah together for over 50 years. She leaves to cherish her memories her son, David Gaillard,of New Jersey; two grandsons Jamar (Danielle) Gaillard and Jermaine (Kristina) Gaillard; two great-granddaughters, Jada and Jordyn Gaillard; one great-grandson, Jameer Gaillard; a niece Mercedes O'Connors; friend Millie Gaillard, and many other friends. A memorial service will be held 2 pm Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. 7704 Stanton Ave Salisbury, MD. Services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily Times on May 2, 2019