Vicki Lynn McCready



Salisbury - Vicki Lynn McCready passed away on Monday, April 29 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake. She was the beloved daughter of Olive M. McCready and the late Virgil L. McCready, Jr. She was 64 years old, born on January 24, 1955.



Vicki was a member of Bethesda Methodist Church since birth. She had helped with Bethesda children's Sunday School classes for many years, as she loved children. She was sweetness and light, and loved by many!



She is survived by her mother, Olive; also by her devoted brother, Gary and his wife Cynthia, and their two children Sean and Keith McCready. Her cousin Susan Miles of Salisbury was as close as a sister to her. She is also survived by her cousin Ellen (Miles) Jongepier, her husband Frank, and their children Shahane and Meagan, who live in Spain. She also is survived by a cousin R.S. Mitchell and his wife Melody of Salisbury, and cousins Brenda, Tommy, and Sue Perdue and their families. She was predeceased by cousin Wilson Perdue.



A visitation will be Monday May 6, 2019 at 1:00 PM, at Holloway Funeral home. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM. Dr. Dan Rich and Pastor Brian Albert will conduct the service.



Donations may be made to Bethesda Methodist Church, Coastal Hospice, or the .



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family. Published in The Daily Times on May 3, 2019