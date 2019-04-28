Victor Earl Dunty



Salisbury - Victor Earl "Bud" Dunty, age 88, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 15, 2019, at his home in Salisbury. He was born February 1, 1931, in Baltimore City, to the late John William Dunty and Matilda Catherine Miller Dunty.



He survived two brothers John "Jack" Dunty, and George Dunty. Bud served in the United States Navy from 1952 to 1954 aboard the CA 74 USS Columbus. He graduated from the University of Maryland majoring in Electrical Engineering and worked at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory in D.C., WFBR radio in Baltimore, ITT Research Institute, Honeywell, and retired from the National Security Agency in 1994.



He is survived by his beloved wife Merle Ruth Lund Dunty of 63 years and his two daughters Diana Ruth Dunty and Deborah Enid Blankenship.



Bud loved his family, fishing, boating, and building and flying radio-controlled airplanes.



Services will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury, beginning with a 10:45 am Masonic Service, followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00 am with Rev. Howard Travers officiating. Committal service with military honors will follow at 1:00 pm at the Eastern Shore Maryland Veterans Cemetery near Hurlock, MD.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802 and or the Fruitland Fire Department, P.O. Box 70, Fruitland, MD 21826.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.