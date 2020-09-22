1/
Victor Lee "Vic" Dean
Victor Lee "Vic" Dean

Parsonsburg - Victor Lee "Vic" Dean, 79, of Parsonsburg, passed at home in the company of family and friends on September 21, 2020. He was born in Salisbury on September 22, 1940 to his late parents, Rosezena Duck Dean and Victor McLain Dean. He was married to Nancy Dean for 21 years.

Vic was a hard worker. In his earlier years, he was a Heavy Equipment Operator for Gladden Construction and Gannon Plumbing. Following his time in construction, he began working as a cab driver for Gene's Taxi, Salisbury Cab, and International Taxi. He retired in 2005 after a long career. Outside of professional life, he loved fishing, crabbing, and boating.

In addition to his wife, Nancy Dean, Vic is survived by his daughter, Vickie Bobak; grandson, Charles Carr IV; stepson, Joseph Maust Jr.; siblings, Darlene (Alan) Smith, Patricia (the late Charles) Townsend, Deborah (Robert) Dicosmo, Dixie Williams, and Calvin Dean; numerous nieces and nephews; and many loving friends. In addition to his parents, Vic is preceded in death by his siblings, Gilbert Dean and Annabelle Lamb.

Services will be held at a later date.






Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 22 to Sep. 27, 2020.
