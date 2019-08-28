|
Vienna Taylor
Oak Hall - Vienna Taylor, 94, of Oak Hall, departed this life on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Heritage Hall Nursing Center in Nassawadox, Virginia.
Born in Accomack County, Vienna was the daughter of the late George and Annie Lawson. She was affectionately known as "Vi" by her family and friends. On October 30, 1943, she married the late Marion Taylor and they shared forty-six years until his passing. Vienna was employed at Holly Farms now Tyson Foods, Taylor and Fulton, and Bobby Darby's Garden.
Funeral services were held at the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. Gary Miller officiating. Interment was in the St. John's U. M. Cemetery, Atlantic.
Vi leaves to cherish her memories: her caregiver who was like a daughter, Winnie Parker; nephews, Steven Parker and Terry Parker; all of Oak Hall; cousins and friends.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 28, 2019