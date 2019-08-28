Services
Cooper & Humbles Funeral Company Inc
24497 Mary N Smith Rd
Accomac, VA 23301
(757) 787-2504
Resources
More Obituaries for Vienna Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vienna Taylor


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vienna Taylor Obituary
Vienna Taylor

Oak Hall - Vienna Taylor, 94, of Oak Hall, departed this life on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Heritage Hall Nursing Center in Nassawadox, Virginia.

Born in Accomack County, Vienna was the daughter of the late George and Annie Lawson. She was affectionately known as "Vi" by her family and friends. On October 30, 1943, she married the late Marion Taylor and they shared forty-six years until his passing. Vienna was employed at Holly Farms now Tyson Foods, Taylor and Fulton, and Bobby Darby's Garden.

Funeral services were held at the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. Gary Miller officiating. Interment was in the St. John's U. M. Cemetery, Atlantic.

Vi leaves to cherish her memories: her caregiver who was like a daughter, Winnie Parker; nephews, Steven Parker and Terry Parker; all of Oak Hall; cousins and friends.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vienna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now