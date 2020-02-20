|
|
Vincent E. Martina
Easton - Vince, 77, of Easton, MD passed peacefully in the company of family on February 18, 2020. He was born on August 2, 1942 in Keyser, WV to his late parents Benedict and Catherine Martina. He was the husband of 36 years to Patricia P. Martina.
Vince graduated from Keyser High School and later from Potomac State College with his Associate's Degree and Shepherd College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics. Following his graduation, he worked for 31 years as a Claims Superintendent for State Farm Insurance. He achieved the Chartered Property Casualty Underwriters (CPCU) designation during his time with State Farm.
Outside of his profession, his children and grandchildren were a large part of Vince's life. He coached baseball, softball, and was the "CFO" of Geezers Golf Club in Ocean Pines for many years. Vince was a devout Catholic and attended St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Salisbury and St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Berlin.
In addition to his wife, Patricia P. Martina, he is survived by his siblings, Helen (Roger) Shallis of Martinsburg, WV, Louise (James) Swadley of Beaver Falls, PA; previous wife, Victoria E. Martina of Rehoboth, DE; children, Julie (Quinn) Johnson of Middletown, DE, Tony (Cassie) Martina of Middletown, DE; grandchildren, Caitie (Ethan) Malone, Kelsey (Dalton) Church, Sam Johnson V, Allie Martina, Gracie Martina, Olivia Martina, and Anthony Martina; great grandchildren, Reid Vincent Malone, Harper Rose Malone; stepchildren, Doug (Sandy) Andrews, David (Tabi) Andrews, Missy (Steve) Calloway; Stepgrandchildren, Delaney Andrews, Hanna Andrews, Grant Andrews, Carlye Andrews, Jordin Calloway, Samantha Calloway, Steven Calloway. In addition to his parents, Vince is preceded in death by his brother, Benny Martina. The family wishes to express appreciation to Ms. Tiara Thomas for her loving care of Vince and to all the angel caregivers at Talbot Hospice, Easton, MD.
A Catholic Vigil Service will be held on Saturday, February 29 at 12:00PM at Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Family will receive guests 1-hour prior from 11:00AM-12:00PM. Fellowship and refreshment will take place immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Talbot Hospice Foundation, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601.
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 20 to Feb. 26, 2020