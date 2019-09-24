|
Vincent Samuel Carter
Eden - Vincent Samuel Carter, 94, died Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Salisbury Genesis Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Salisbury, Maryland.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 am, Thursday, September 26, 2019 at New Life Seventh Day Adventist Church, Adventist Drive, Salisbury, Maryland, where friends may view one hour prior to the service.
Interment will be in Green Acres Memorial Park, West Road, Salisbury, Maryland.
Funeral services are entrusted to Jolley Memorial Chapel, P.A., Funeral and Cremation Services of Salisbury, MD.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 24, 2019