Services
Viewing
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Life Seventh Day Adventist Church
Adventist Drive
Salisbury, MD
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
New Life Seventh Day Adventist Church
Adventist Drive
Salisbury, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vincent Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincent Samuel Carter


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vincent Samuel Carter Obituary
Vincent Samuel Carter

Eden - Vincent Samuel Carter, 94, died Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Salisbury Genesis Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Salisbury, Maryland.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 am, Thursday, September 26, 2019 at New Life Seventh Day Adventist Church, Adventist Drive, Salisbury, Maryland, where friends may view one hour prior to the service.

Interment will be in Green Acres Memorial Park, West Road, Salisbury, Maryland.

Funeral services are entrusted to Jolley Memorial Chapel, P.A., Funeral and Cremation Services of Salisbury, MD.

Visit jolleymemorialchapelmd.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vincent's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.